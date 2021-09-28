BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The pressure is on for school districts to fill a daily void in classrooms.
Teachers take off, someone's got to fill in. The problem is, substitutes are hard to come by.
"We've already seen a shortage before COVID of people not going into education and going into different fields and now with COVID I think it's just really accelerating it and people are just staying away," said Northampton Area School District Superintendent Dr. Joseph Kovalchik.
In Bethlehem, at Liberty High School, Principal Harrison Bailey says the impacts on working staff is huge. Picking up each other's slack has its downfalls.
"And so when they're supposed to be catching their breath and kind of having some downtime and recovery or getting ready for the next class they're covering the class and it happens often, way too often," Bailey said.
The Pennsylvania State Education Association says eight years ago, 40,000 teachers were graduating from Pennsylvania colleges a year. This past year, it was only 14,000.
Bailey's hopeful the state government and local school boards will come up with a solution.
"I think we probably have to think differently about how we go about acquiring people and certifying people to be substitutes. I think we just have to think more broadly about that," Bailey said.