WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - At Fellowship Community in Whitehall, Lehigh County, the family members were just overjoyed.
"For unvaccinated residents of whom there are few at the moment they still can still have visitors but the visitation has to be 6 feet in distance," said CEO Mary Kay McMahon.
Over in Northampton County it's something the state's largest nursing home under one roof is looking forward to seeing.
"We couldn't be happier that we can begin the process of getting volunteers and visitors and family members back to Gracedale," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.
County officials are devising their visitation plan. 31 vaccinated volunteers come on board April 5, with visitation starting May 1.
"We want to be very methodical about this. Because we need to protect the residents and our staff as well as volunteers and visitors from getting the coronavirus," McClure said.
But before the reunions come the screenings. Visitors will get their temperatures taken and must wear masks.
They don't have to be vaccinated. But in order to keep visitation going, at least 70 percent of a facility's residents must be vaccinated and the county COVID rate needs to be under 10 percent. It's a point of concern for Fellowship officials.
"Now that our federal partnership with CVS has ended and our vaccine clinics have ended we don't have any access to vaccine to continue to vaccinate our staff or our new residents that are coming in," McMahon said.
McMahon says roughly 92 percent of Fellowship residents are vaccinated, and she's working with a pharmacy to get more vaccine in order to keep the hugs going.