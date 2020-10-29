At the start of each fiscal year, the president signs a proclamation outlining the number of refugees the country will allow in. For 2021 President Trump capped that number at 15,000 people total for the year.
The 15,000 are broken down into categories-5,000 fleeing religious oppression, 1,000 from Central America, 4,000 from Irag, and 5,000 others selected by U.S. embassies around the world.
But the decision also prevents people from countries with terrorist strongholds-like Syria-from even applying, to the dismay of Gladys Wiles, a Syrian immigrant now living in the Lehigh Valley.
This latest policy virtually blocks immigrants from Syria, Yemen and Somalia, except those of special humanitarian concern.
"It's horrific because they're coming here for a reason and those reasons are dire," Wiles said.
The Department of Homeland Security argues it's sometimes hard to tell, claiming they can't reliably say who is a terrorist or not.
Wiles doesn't buy it.
"That's security clearances that's interviews there's multiple things that they're doing so if you're doing all this, you've now alleviated the security issue so that's not a threat anymore so what is it?" Wiles said.