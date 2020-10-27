BETHLEHEM, Pa. - "He's a better candidate than Donald Trump because he honestly shows what it is to be president. Understanding and compassionate, and caring to people, and being concerned about all Americans, not just those who got you elected," said Martin Pavkovic.
The 39-year-old Bethlehem resident is married, has a young son, and works for UGI. The registered independent says his three biggest issues coming into the election are COVID-19, climate change and making sure the dollar stays stable.
He believes if Biden doesn't know the best ways forward, he'll surround himself with those who do.
"He would definitely put better people in different Cabinets and positions which is my biggest criticism with the Trump administration. Instead of putting people who are qualified for these positions they are insiders and people he wants there that will listen to him more than actually knowing positions they are being put into," Pavkovic said.
82-year-old Mary Elizabeth O' Connor of Bethlehem says civility and humanity are her two biggest factors in voting for Joe Biden.
"I think it's fundamental we have to respect people. I'm not convinced that respect is available unless voting for Joe Biden," she said.
The former teacher, psychologist and drug and alcohol counselor calls the Trump administration's response to COVID a joke. She wants a president who will trust science and protect healthcare, especially for those with pre-existing conditions.
"I have friends of all ages with pre-existing conditions which are threatened by proposals, propositions and suggestions being made by this current administration," she said.
Both don't buy into the notion that some say Biden's cognitive ability is slipping.
"I'm far more concerned with some things our current president says and they're not that far apart in age. What, three years?" Pavkovic stated.
"He certainly understands the economy because he solidly supported the development of the economy for everyone not just the wealthy," O'Connor added.
O'Connor says she watches all the news outlets, including Fox, and reads but the "most important place I get news is when I see stuff happening right in front of me," she said.
Pavkovic says he watches the BBC. He admits Trump is better at motivating his base but uses fear and division to do it.
He says Biden is the best to bring people together.
"You'll have someone that doesn't see you as the problem, you're a citizen," he said.
"Of the two major candidates Biden is more credible. When we select a president, we don't put in our thumb and pull out a plum," O'Connor said.
We will highlight supporters of Donald Trump Wednesday.