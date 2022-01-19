BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Between computer services and help job hunting, libraries provide people with a lot more than just books these days. Now some Lower Saucon Township residents are worried about losing their services.
The township meeting starts at the township offices at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and several residents are expected to talk about how they want to keep their partnership with the Hellertown Area Library.
“To have that pulled, especially in the middle of COVID, where we have kids who can’t go to school or can’t have access to other kinds of programs,” said Lower Saucon resident Andrea Wittchen.
Lower Saucon residents don’t know what the township is considering regarding the future of its library services. They do know that an extension of the township’s agreement with the Hellertown Area Library is set to expire at the end of the month.
Councilwoman Priscilla deLeon says several people have reached out to her with concerns, since Wednesday’s council agenda has down a discussion of library services and potential “action,” but residents have not been able to review any proposed changes.
She’s upset she hasn’t received any information either, as she said she’s supposed to get it from the township administration three days before the meeting. She says at the December council meeting, there was discussion about switching libraries or not offering a local service but having people use the Access Pennsylvania library system.
Wittchen says any change would be hurtful to residents who depend on the Hellertown programs and location.
”They have provided a lot of services that the township residents are happy with,” said Wittchen.
Wittchen tells us it was only eight years ago that the township left the Bethlehem library system and partnered with Hellertown.
The group Friends of the Hellertown Area Library says there are currently more than 3,300 Lower Saucon cardholders and more than 2,600 Hellertown cardholders.
The library, which gets funding from both municipalities, offered 382 programs last year.
Wittchen and deLeon are also not happy with a change made at the last council meeting regarding public comments.
They say while residents used to be able to share feedback on agenda items if there was a motion on the floor, they can’t anymore; they say they can now only talk about agenda items before the meeting, meaning they may not be able to weigh in on a specific library proposal if action is taken Wednesday.
”This is the way that you shut down input from your residents,” said Wittchen. “They have no information about what the intentions are… and it’s just a total lack of transparency.”
WFMZ reached out to the other council members Wednesday morning and the township administration Wednesday afternoon but did receive any more information regarding a potential proposal at the time of this report.