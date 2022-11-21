MACUNGIE, Pa. - A group of people in Macungie are working to drum up support for their local library.

There is concern that funding could be cut in next year's budget, which would mean people in Macungie would have to pay to use the Emmaus Public Library starting on Jan. 1. Macungie is one of three localities that funds the library, along with Emmaus and Upper Milford Township. According to Library Director Maryellen Kanarr, about half the people who live in Macungie have library cards.

Even on a Monday afternoon, we saw several people at the Emmaus Public Library reading books or using the computers.

"It's still something that improves the entire community, and it's a resource for all ages," said Kanarr.

Kanarr said she learned that resource could be at risk for people in Macungie after listening to the last borough council meeting.

"We heard that one of the suggestions for cuts might be the library, so we're just trying to be proactive and make sure that the Macungie residents know so that they can speak up if it is something they don't want to see disappear," said Kanarr.

In 2023 it's being asked to contribute a little more than $21,000. If that funding came to an end, people would be required to pay $40 a year out of pocket if they wanted to keep using the library.

That's not something Barbara Levinson wants to see happen.

"It cuts off all those privileges, and it's not just books that people use. They use it for services, story time, play groups, movies," said Levinson.

Levinson is the Macungie representative on the Emmaus Library Board. She also started a petition to get support for funding the library. We caught up with her as she was going to local businesses to collect signatures.

"I wanted to get out there on foot and talk with people, so that they would realize what they would be losing with the Emmaus Library," said Levinson.

So far, Levinson said about 50 people have signed, and some agreed to speak at the Council meeting Monday night. Kanarr said she hopes the effort grows.

"I would just encourage anybody who doesn't want to lose any of these local resources to go out and make their voices heard," said Kanarr.