In a nearly unanimous vote, the Senate passed an anti-hate crimes bill that would earmark Justice Department resources to investigate hate crimes against Asians, provide guidance for law enforcement, and create reporting pathways for victims.
The bill was brought on by a spike in hate crimes against Asians during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some members of the local Asian community are breathing a sigh of relief.
Dr. Boyce Jubilan with DeSales University says racism against Asians is nothing new.
But it's not something the Asian community has felt comfortable talking about, something TV talk show host Sam Chen hopes will change if the bill is successful.
"It begins steps on making it easier for Asian communities to speak out about this. A lot of Asian-American communities are silent on these issues for a number of different reasons, mostly cultural and some of them don't know where to go," Chen said.
But Kutztown University Professor Steve Lem says more needs to be done to stop hate crimes, not just against Asians, but against all people. He says lawmakers should take things a step further and create a national conversation on cultural tolerance in our educational system.
"That it's not us versus them. It's we, we work together to build the future of America," Lem said.
The House is expected to vote on the bill in the next few weeks. If passed, the president is expected to sign it.