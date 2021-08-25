NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth Area School District is taking a different approach to masking, though it's still controversial. The school board unanimously approved a tiered policy system.
Some parents applauded the board's decision, while others did not.
"As a scientist who has studied science for my entire adult life, the amount of misinformation that I heard last night at that school board meeting was terrifying," said Meaghan Bird, a Nazareth parent.
Meaghan Bird is one of several parents upset about Nazareth Area School District's new tiered masking policy. It's based on the number of COVID cases in a particular school, not in the entire district or community.
If a building has few cases and is in tier one, masks are mostly optional. Once a building hits a certain number of cases, masks are required, and tiers two and three determine for how long.
At the board meeting, the superintendent said those exact numbers and calculations were derived by figures from the state Department of Health and the CDC. However, both agencies and St. Luke's Health Network recommend starting the school year with masks.
"They openly admitted that they are going against that. I find it appalling," said Bird.
Parents against the plan argue kids from different buildings all go home to the same house, then go out into the same communities and play sports with students from other districts, in Northampton County, which is a high-transmission area.
"Based on the irresponsible policies...we're not sending them in person," Jim Gerlacki said about his twins in the district. "We're doing virtual learning, which we did last year, and it was difficult."
"I feel like we have been cheated of the opportunity for in-person education for my children and I just find it reprehensible," said Sukhveen McClain, another parent in the district who is now switching her children to virtual learning. "It's a very, very deliberate partisan play that puts the rest of us at risk and I'm very, very disgusted by this."
"I see it changing but only after some very bad things happen," said Bird. "Only after people get sick...I look at almost every district in this area, and they are requiring universal masks."
Some parents we spoke with are also not letting their kids do extracurriculars because of the announcement.
"I'm most concerned about the kids that can't receive the vaccines yet, because they don't have a choice. I would like to see a responsible policy that protects those kids," said Gerlacki.
WFMZ reached out to the superintendent for an interview Wednesday and did not hear back.
The uproar comes as Gov. Tom Wolf asked the legislature Wednesday to mandate masks at all schools. A spokesperson for the GOP House caucus said members are opposed to voting on that mandate.