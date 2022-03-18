BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Car lovers, start your engines.
It's day three of the 2022 Lehigh Valley Auto Show at Lehigh University.
"We wanted to see what the new cars coming out were," said Anthony Ficalora, of Albrightsville.
Those new cars are becoming more and more technologically advanced, and we're taking a look at what some of those cool new features are.
"If you're gonna sneeze or something like that and you could let go for a second and not shake the wheel, the car will drive for you," said Ficalora.
Cars such as Audis are being displayed at the Lehigh Valley Auto Show, with cool new features like headlight animations and voice activation.
You can tell the car you're too hot or too cold, and the car will listen to your commands.
The GMC HUMMER EV has something called "extract mode," where the car will rise up six inches, perfect for off roading on rocky terrain, or driving through water.
The Volkswagen ID4 even has massage chairs, giving a little extra comfort to the driver and passenger.
With the show back in-person this year, it's easier for potential buyers to compare which of these cool features best fits their need.
"It's really nice to be able to see all the cars at once and you can go back and forth and compare the two vehicles that you're most interested in," said Lobbi Ficalora.
The question of whether these features make life easier or more complicated is another story.