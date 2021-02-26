The Pennsylvania Health Department says it has given out more than 2.2 million vaccine shots so far.
However, "we know right now there simply isn't enough vaccine for everyone who wants one," said Lindsey Mauldin, the COVID senior adviser in Pennsylvania.
Anyone who's been looking for an appointment knows that's an understatement. Hunting for an appointment is almost a full-time job even if you are in the 1A group and fully qualify.
State Representative Jeanne McNeil of Lehigh County has co-signed legislation that would create a statewide vaccine registry to streamline the process.
"This will create a statewide data base," McNeil said.
The legislation has just been created and needs to clear several hurdles, which could take some time. McNeil hopes the State Health Department will create their own to speed up the process. When asked about it on Friday, Mauldin simply talked about the existing "Your Turn" tool on its web site.
"We continue to work with other agencies and within the legislative task force to identify other ways that we can enhance this tool," Mauldin said.
So McNeil and other lawmakers will press forward with their bill.
"I just hope that everyone who wants to get a vaccine can get one as soon as possible," McNeil said.