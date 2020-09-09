BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Since Pennsylvania expanded the use of fireworks many communities have been bombarded by booms.
That has led local municipalities to draft their own laws to try and limit the noise. This now includes Bethlehem Township. With a big spike in firework sales this year an increase in complaints have followed.
Bethlehem Township is hoping that by limiting when fireworks can be used it will silence those complaints.
"Like the army firing howitzers" is how Kermit and Dolores Hottle described exploding fireworks in their Bethlehem Township neighborhood, including this past Labor Day.
"You can't hear the TV, you close the doors, going off constantly," Dolores said.
The couple says since Governor Wolf expanded access to aerial fireworks the boom has only gotten louder and more frequent. Now Bethlehem Township is hoping to lessen the noise by putting the gunpowder on a calendar. Tuesday night supervisors passed an ordinance limiting fireworks to set dates and times.
The new ordinance limits detonating fireworks to 4 to 10 p.m. on the following days: Memorial Day, July 3 and Independence Day, and Labor Day. In addition, fireworks can be used on New Year’s Eve from 7 until 11:59 p.m. and on New Year’s Day from 12 to 12:30 a.m.
However, Township police Sgt. Daryl LaPointe admits enforcement will be a challenge.
"We are going to need a cooperating witness. Someone who will be willing to go to court to testify," he said.
Despite Hanover Township passing a similar law in 2018 Supervisor Jeff Warren says he heard a 20-minute fireworks show in his Northampton County neighborhood just last week.
"If we had the ability to have some more teeth, what would that teeth be? I think it would be a good thing," Warren said.
LaPointe says if the "teeth" were more than just a summary offense it may silence those willing to break the law.
"It's always you have to have someone who sees that person do it," LaPointe added.
State law does prohibit igniting fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied building, which cancels out many neighborhoods. Bethlehem Township police say they did make an arrest of someone doing so last month with the help of a witness.