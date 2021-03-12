EASTON, Pa. - There's been a concentrated effort to quickly vaccinate teachers and school staff so students around the state can return to in-person learning as soon as possible.
Many parents are rejoicing, eager for their students to return after a heavy focus on virtual learning. For those families, the online learning environment hasn't worked out.
But other families have found the cyber learning not only worked out for their child, it worked to their advantage.
Roxann Miller said her daughter, a 9th grader at Easton High School, has thrived.
"She's actually made honor roll the first two quarters," Miller said.
Miller said this year was the first time her daughter ever achieved honor roll. She said the at-home environment has allowed her daughter, who has ADHD, to focus better because there are less distractions. She's also able to learn at her own pace.
"Being at home she doesn't have that pressure to have to keep up with the rest of her class," Miller said.
They're hoping the district offers the virtual learning again in the fall.
Judy Pena, a mother of two young girls, said she was first nervous about online learning. Prior to the pandemic, her children were enrolled in a local Catholic school because she wanted faith to be a part of their education. But when the schools were shut down, she found herself wanting more for her children in the online learning environment.
She eventually switched both daughters, who are currently in third and fifth grades, at PA Virtual Charter School. Her oldest went from Bs and Cs to As and Bs.
"There's no distractions around them," Pena said.
Pena said her 5th grade daughter also isn't being bullied anymore and has learned to love school.
"My daughter is waking up at 6:30 in the morning and doing homework and assignments on the weekend," Pena said.
The Pena family has already decided to stick with the online charter school come fall, regardless of whether in person learning is available.
Kendall Turk said she's had different experiences with her two sons. Her fourth grade son struggled with the online environment and needed more social interaction, so when Salisbury reopened schools she sent him back to full time learning. However, she decided to keep her son Ezekial, a sixth grader at Salisbury Middle School, in the virtual program.
Prior to learning online, she said her son was struggling in school.
"He was really struggling with every academic he was in," Turk said.
The transition online was tough at first, but eventually something clicked with him.
"He's made honor roll every single semester, so he's excelling," Turk said.
Turk said he was less distracted and became more organized. He'll return to in person learning in the fall for more social time. She's hoping he takes his new skills with him.
WFMZ had posted on social media asking parents if they knew students who were doing better with online learning than in-person learning. We received a lot of feedback from parents, who shared similar experiences as the Miller, Pena and Turk families.
Those who reached out, told WFMZ, students were able to focus better, work on their own time schedule, and in some cases, get more sleep.