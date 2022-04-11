CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Allegations of racial slurs and inappropriate images are surfacing in one Lehigh Valley school district.
Some parents in the Southern Lehigh School District say they're hearing from students that those slurs and inappropriate computer avatars are not being dealt with by the district. Now, the NAACP is stepping in.
A group of parents in the district say they're getting complaints from students about racial issues in the classroom.
"Parents are telling me that in the middle school there's quite a lot of white students who are using the N word and other derogatory terms and a specific concern was some of the Google classroom avatars," said parent Kristen Bruck.
Bruck says this isn't new to the district. That's why she started an effort to bring awareness to the issue. She says she started the We Belong campaign a few months ago.
Since then, she says, students have been complaining of offensive avatars where white students are using a black skinned avatar.
Kristen says she reached out the NAACP to see if this could be considered racism.
"The fact that this is racial. These teachers and the administration better sit down and do something about this right now," said Bethlehem NAAACP President Esther Lee. "I've recommended the Pennsylvania Human Rights Commission, they can come in and investigate this school."
A group of parents showed up at the Southern Lehigh Middle School to voice their concerns after they say the district hasn't addressed the issue. Other parents, who don't necessarily think there's an issue of racism, showed up as well.
After nearly an hour of discussion, both sides can agree on one thing.
"If there are racist avatar skins then those students need to be, that needs to be instant correction," said one parent.
We reached out to the school district. The superintendent says they do get complaints but weren't prepared to address this specific issue.