ALLENTOWN, Pa. - New information is coming out about an incident that prompted a lockdown at William Allen High School nearly a week ago.

We've been trying to get answers from the school district and Allentown Police about what happened. Now we're hearing from District Attorney Jim Martin, who confirms a juvenile was arrested inside the school with a loaded gun.

The entire school went on lockdown that day, and until now, parents and students didn't know why. We spoke with a parent and their child who said they would have liked that information sooner. The student said it was a frightening day at school.

"All we hear on the intercom is everybody get to your classrooms as soon as you get in there, everybody lock the doors, we're going on lockdown," said the student, who did not want to be identified.

She now knows there was a 14-year-old with a loaded gun in school that day, but she and her father are concerned that they're just learning that information now.

"They did not inform parents. There were parents outside just worried for their kids," said the student.

"I think we as parents, we want our kids safe, and we want information," said her father, who also did not want to be identified.

The father tells us he had to learn what happened through someone working in the school that day.

"Tell me hey this is what's going on, it's better for you to get your daughter, and I go inside the school and I get my daughter out, but they don't even send me a message from school, or they don't even call me from school," said the father.

We now know the 14-year-old was initially reported to have fired the gun in nearby West Park. He is now facing three charges, including a felony for carrying a gun without a license. The father tells us he hopes communication about incidents like this can be better in the future.

"I don't know why they have to be like that, when they can inform the parents about what's going on," said the father.

The DA's office said they are not revealing the identity of the suspect because he is a minor. We reached out to the school district about the incident, but they referred all questions to law enforcement.