BETHLEHEM, Pa. - "Oh man! It was like a maze trying to get in here," said Kevin O'Brien.

It's what drivers dread when it comes to big events - traffic and parking.

"We probably sat in about a half hour of traffic just getting here," said Brandon Bruetsch.

And unfortunately, Musikfest is no exception.

"Musikfest - a great draw - but man they need to figure out the traffic," said O'Brien.

"Once you get through the traffic you gotta deal with parking," said Mario Cuccio.

Some festers shared with us what it was like maneuvering opening night.

"There's people backing up, there's people going forward, you don't know where to go. Then you gotta parallel park while people are beeping at you," said Cuccio.

But if you plan ahead, you might luck out. The Musikfest website lays out spots to park, catch a ride share car, and city shuttles.

And some of the street parking is free. If you miss out on those there are parking garages, meters, and city lots near most of the event's entrances.

"It's usually kind of congested but we usually park in the garage," said Dan Wickemeyer.

A lot of the parking lots set up, only cost around $10-15, so although you might have to spend some money, you'll be happy you don't have to walk far, like these guys.

"We ended up parking a mile down the street," said Bruetsch.

But no matter how fun the event, I think everyone can agree when it comes to the driving- "It's a pain!"