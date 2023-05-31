EASTON, Pa. - We still don't know what caused the Memorial Day fire that destroyed 15 row homes on Ferry Street, but the victims still remember that night vividly.

Bethany Spangenberg was trying to save her neighbor's pets.

"Some cats, they have issues with the oxygen tanks, so when people were giving up, I was going in there and giving mouth to mouth," said Spangenberg.

Spangenberg had several pets of her own, and thankfully they made it out.

"They all survived, so that's good, but my one cat did get out. Her name is Bean. She's a dark-grey cat," said Spangenberg.

Spangenberg is still looking for Bean, and she plans to have trappers come out to help find her.

"We're putting food out. We put water out. We're doing everything we can," said Spangenberg.

Just a block down the street, the fundraiser to help the victims continues.

"Right now, we are at probably over, close to $5,000 in monetary gift cards," said Lance Wheeler, who is organizing the fundraiser.

Those donations may be needed for more than just the victims of the fire itself. Pretty soon, people will have to leave their homes on the other side of Ferry Street.

"Unfortunately the other side of the street is going to be affected within the next two or three days when the demolition starts, so these people will also be out of the house for a couple hours. So I have everything here. Water, food, supplies to get them through day by day," said Wheeler.

Spangenberg said those supplies and donations are a huge help.

"My heart is so full from this. I can't even begin to describe what this means to not just my family, but everybody's families," said Spangenberg.

Wheeler said they are planning a community dinner for the victims of the fire, and anyone living in the West Ward in Easton. That's going to be taking place at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Full Gospel Cathedral of Praise.

