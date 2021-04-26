Like most puppies Winter loves to play, and will do just about anything for a treat.
And like most dogs, she enjoyed being around her family. So much so that when they left she wasn't too happy about it.
The family brought her to Lehigh Valley Dog Training to help with separation anxiety, which is when pets get distressed when suddenly left alone.
Animal behaviorist Gwenevere Marx says she's getting a lot more calls for pets with separation anxiety.
"I'm getting about ten calls a week," Marx said.
Before the pandemic, it was one to two a week. In the last year, many have been working from home.
"They were like 'oh cool I can hang out with my dog all day now,'" Marx said.
Dogs got off their schedule.
Marx recommends getting your dog back on a schedule that mimics your work schedule. And make going to their crate, or their special room in the house, a happy time.
She doesn't recommend rewarding your dog when they get out of the crate, or when you come home.
Winter is doing much better now with her crate and alone time.