Some PPL Corp. customers are receiving very low bills this month, but their relief will not last long.



The Allentown-based utility's bills typically include two portions: one for delivery (PPL's side of the business) and one for supply. Some recent bills include only the PPL delivery cost.



"Some customers got delivery charges and incomplete or zero supplier charges," PPL spokesman Ryan Hill said during a telephone interview Monday.



The bills are low, of course, and will be followed by another bill soon for the electricity.



PPL's billing problems started in December when its billing system was not communicating with its meters. That led to estimated bills, and in some cases charges that were a multiple of previous months.



"What happened in December has created confusion and we regret that," Hill said. The billing/meter issue has been resolved, but he added, "There were a number of impacts" that are affecting two months of bills. Some customers are being billed late, and others may get two bills right after each other.



"Some customers may receive bills that cover more days than a typical billing period," Hill said. "Others may actually receive multiple bills in a short time frame."



All the issues could be resolved in a few weeks, he said.



"We are canceling and rebilling," he said, and any customers who pay an incorrect bill will be credited with their payment. The company already dropped late fees and extended its non-payment shutoff date.



"We really do appreciate our customers' patience during this process," he said.



Hill said that the utility's billing problem came at a bad time, just as energy prices went up.



PPL charges what it calls a "default rate" to customers who do not shop for a third-party supplier. PPL passes that on to customers without a profit. The current default rate is 14.6 cents per kilowatt hour, up 18% as of Dec. 1. PPL sets the rate twice annually after arranging to buy power from wholesalers.



Customers who shop for power on papowerswitch.com can find rates under 10 cents per kilowatt hour, but many do not shop. Others buy into a "teaser rate" that soars after the first contract ends.



PPL is working with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission and state officials to bring more transparency to the market, Hill said. One idea is to switch customers to PPL's default rate when third-party contracts expire, if a new deal has not been chosen.



PPL Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi said this month that some suppliers are "gouging" consumers.



The utility makes money on the distribution side, Hill said, and has no control over energy prices. He advised customers to be smart shoppers, to look for low rates but beware of short-term teaser rates that go up in a few months.



More than 100,000 PPL customers are paying 25% or more above the default rate of 14.6 cents, he said.

"There are significant opportunities to save, but you can't shop and forget," he said. Rates can jump after a contract ends.



"There are still a lot of customers who don't understand the process," he said.



The process involves going to papowerswitch.com, with one's PPL account number and zip code, then reviewing options that typically go from three months to about two years.



Saving 5 cents over default rate, easy to do based on rates on papowerswitch.com today, equals $50 saved per 1,000 kilowatt hours.