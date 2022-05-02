ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Just when we thought we might be getting some relief at the pump, gas prices have shot back up.
Triple-A says prices went up 15 cents in the last week, and that has some people reevaluating their summer plans.
"I wish the prices would come down, a lot," said Barbara Rinter of Allentown.
"It's crazy I know, when I started driving it was $1 a gallon," said Brian Spangler, who now pays a whole lot more than that.
"So almost $50 for just over 12 gallons and that's with 50 cents off from Giant," Spangler said.
"Before I would let it run down to almost empty before filling up, now I fill up at half a tank just to make it less of a hurt on the wallet."
And with these gas prices just continuing to go up and with no end in sight, some people say they're considering cancelling their upcoming holiday weekend plans or even cancelling their summer vacation.
"We used to camp a lot, I don't think we'll be camping much as far as that goes because everything is going up, it's like not making a choice, it's like making do," said Marc Gagliardi of Allentown.
Because with the high prices and inflation, his family will be sticking close to home.
"I don't know, I'll check out a museum in Philadelphia or something like that, get some soft pretzels," Gagliardi said.
"I'll just be staying home more, don't get out much to do stuff," Rinter said.
"I hope they don't start rationing and we go back to the 70's, I wasn't driving, I was a little kid, but who knows?" Gagliardi said.
Nobody's predicting that anytime soon, but with these prices, a lot of people are changing their ways.