SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A police firing range might be built in a public park in Salisbury Township.
That's according to Township Manager Cathy Bonaskievich, who said they've already started clearing land behind the baseball field in Franko Park.
"We are planning more of an open area outdoors," said Bonaskievich.
It would be an open-air range where police can practice using their weapons.
"We're mostly talking about their pistols, although there will be other weapons that they're going to be training with up there. Their shotguns and whatnot, but I don't know with what regularity that's going to happen," said Bonaskievich.
Bonaskievich said the plan for the range is only in its early stages. It hasn't even been brought before Township Commissioners, but there's already an organized opposition. More than 170 signatures are on an online petition, and neighbors are passing out fliers letting others know what's being planned. The petition says in part "We are concerned about the environmental impact of a range and the negative effect on the continued enjoyment of the trails and leisure use of the park."
Bonaskievich said she understands the concern, but she said the Police Department also has a need for the space.
"They're having a bit of difficulty finding facilities that are conducive to their schedule. They need this for training, they need this for certification," said Bonaskievich.