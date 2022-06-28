After a weekend of protests and rallies across the country - some in support of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, others against the momentous move - the battle over abortion is far from over as major retailers say the demand for emergency contraception is high.
Walgreens, Rite Aid, and even Amazon are limiting the amount of Plan B people can purchase.
Allentown pharmacist Nick Patel say he won't be surprised if he runs low soon.
"We have in stock now. But eventually we will run out too," Patel said.
Patel says he's been in business for a decade now and hasn't experienced an increase in Plan B or medication like it. He predicts that it may get worse before it gets better.
"Down the road, about two, three months, you will see the increase in numbers of sales of Plan B," Patel said.
Plan B is a type of morning after pill that can be taken after unprotected sex to prevent pregnancy. It essentially prevents ovulation, blocks fertilization, or keeps a fertilized egg from implanting in the uterus to stop a potential and unwanted pregnancy.
CVS initially put a limit on sales of the pill to customers, but has since removed that limit, but retailer's restrictions are still in place.
Patel says he hopes manufacturers can keep up with the demand and cautions people not to buy the pill from just any site.
Patel says Plan B has a shelf life of at least a year and doesn't think the increase in demand will be an issue for too long.
No word on if the other retailers will limit their customers.