BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The holidays are never very far away for Bethlehem, the Christmas City, and city leaders say some socially distanced traditions are here to stay.
Downtown Bethlehem Association manager Tammy Wendling says some of the new activities created for Christmas 2020 were more successful than anyone was anticipating - lights in the historic district, Christmas cottages, and selfie with an elfie, just to name a few.
30,000 people also streamed the Bethlehem tree lighting. Typically about 5,000 attend in person.
"Obviously there will still be this nervousness, if that's what you want to call it, of coming downtown or being with others, so we definitely don't want to get rid of these activities we want to be able to offer these options for everyone," Wendling said.
Easton says it will also bring back its Winter Village this year, bigger and better than ever. Mayor Sal Panto says 2021 will bring more huts to center square, and the city plans to double the size of the ice skating rink.
"The pandemic caused us to act faster than we wanted to act. It's not an event that's just during the pandemic. We found out that the neighborhood businesses coming downtown did very well," Panto said.
Bethlehem business owner Neville Gardner says while 2020 wasn't a banner year, the holiday season did make up for lost revenue.
"We tried very hard to use technology to the best of our ability. We've always been early adapters to technology so we used all those attributes," Gardner said.
It's never too early to start prepping. Bethlehem says they may start spreading Christmas cheer early this year, in July.