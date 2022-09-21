ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Questions and confusion have been swirling around ever since three Allentown schools went into lockdown last week, ending with a juvenile with a loaded gun taken into custody.

The Lehigh County District Attorney on Wednesday evening, in an attempt to clear some of this up, explained that the juvenile was actually a student at Allen High School. District Attorney Jim Martin also said the student, a 14-year-old, was not apprehended outside the school, as many originally thought, but inside the school, with his loaded weapon.

Still, this news leaves many parents with a lot more questions.

Students inside William Allen High last Thursday morning described the scene as chaotic and uncertain.

"It created a lot of more panic," a William Allen student asking to remain anonymous told 69 News. "Because all we hear in the intercom is, 'everybody get to your classrooms. As soon as you get in there, everybody lock the doors, we're going on lockdown.' So, obviously, I was most scared, heart is beating, I was like, 'What is going on?'"

"I didn't know what was happening," another student, Mahina Depeine, told 69 News last Thursday. "They're just saying for them to stay in their rooms locked."

Now those students and parents are learning more precisely the details of that day. District Attorney Jim Martin released a statement Wednesday afternoon. The statement explained the student taken into custody last Thursday had been inside Allen High School with a loaded gun.

Last Thursday, a release sent by police had many believing the juvenile was apprehended at nearby West Park.

The police statement read in part:

"On Thursday September 15, at approximately 8:49 AM Officers with the Allentown Police Department responded to the area of West Park (1515 Linden St) for a report of a person with a weapon. Based on the subsequent response and investigation a juvenile involved in the incident was located by Officers. The juvenile was found to be in possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun and was taken into custody.

As a result of this incident nearby schools were placed on “lockdown” as a precaution. Allen High School, Raub Middle School and Union Terrace Elementary all initiated lock down protocols. Currently, the schools are in the process of lifting those lock downs."

Mark Radio was picking up his daughter from Union Terrace Elementary School last Thursday, and said he wasn't very worried, based on the information given.

"Just because I knew it was more as a precautionary," he said. "Just because it was in the area. I wasn't overly concerned. Knowing that it was more of up the road at the park, a little bit of a different park."

District Attorney Martin says the initial release could have been worded better.

"I'm not going to criticize the police," he said. "It may have been unartfully drawn, you can draw your own impressions on that. Obviously for some people it was not clear enough."

Parents tell 69 News they feel misled by the information.

"I don't know what parents feel was misleading," Martin said. "I understand that there was some confusion on the part of some some students and school administrators, teachers and whatnot."

Still, Martin says the school district was aware that the student was inside the building at the time.

"Certainly the people within Allen High School knew about it," he said. "They helped, they assisted the police in locating the boy. So they obviously knew that the police were looking for a boy who was in the school building. And I'm quite confident they knew that that boy had a pistol on him."

69 News reached out to the school district to ask whether it was aware the student with the gun was inside the school at the time. The school district said it cannot comment on the investigation or rumors about what happened, and directed 69 News to the DA's statement.