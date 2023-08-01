Former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski has served a third of his 15-year prison sentence for a pay-to-play corruption scheme.

After a six-week trial in 2018, Pawlowski was convicted of 47 felony counts that included conspiracy, bribery, extortion, and lying to the FBI.

Now, there's a growing number of people who believe that after five years, it's time for Pawlowski to be released. People like David Kechel and his wife Janet.

"The crime did not fit the sentence," said David Kechel.

At Pawlowski's suggestion, his supporters have been writing letters to President Biden asking for clemency.

"I think the sentence is way, way too harsh for this man to spend 15 years in jail when he could have got out in 3-5 had he pled guilty," said Allentown City Council member Candida Affa.

Affa and former Executive Director of Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley Alan Jennings are among Pawlowski's biggest supporters.

Jennings says Pawlowski also has health issues and should be serving the community, instead of serving time.

"I don't know anybody, even people who hate Ed Pawlowski, who can't stand Ed Pawlowski, who think he went to jail and should have gone to jail, who think that his term is fair," said Jennings.

Blogger/Journalist Bernie O'Hare has been one of Pawlowski's biggest critics, giving him the nickname "Fed Ed," often posting images of Pawlowski in a costume reminiscent of Henry Vlll. O'Hare says Pawlwoski's sentence is too severe when compared to other politicians convicted of corruption.

"Vaughn Spencer, the mayor of Reading, he received eight years for his conduct," said O'Hare.

On his blog Lehigh Valley Ramblings, O'Hare posted his letter to U.S. pardon attorney Elizabeth Oyer.

"According to the U.S. Sentencing Commission, the average sentence for a bribery conviction varied from 26 months in FY 2017 to 23 months in FY 2021," said O'Hare. "The 15-year sentence imposed here is nearly 8 times more than usually imposed. It is three times the 60-month sanction imposed on Mike Fleck, who was Pawlowski's campaign manager and chief co-conspirator."

Pawlowski's supporters point to other politicians like Congressman Chaka Fattah, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted in a $1-million racketeering scheme, or Sen. Mario Fumo, who was sentenced to five years for defrauding taxpayers and nonprofits out of $3.5 million.

"The guideline range in Mr. Pawlowski's case was 150 to 188 months imprisonment. And he got a sentence at the high end of that guideline range," said former Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Weber.

Weber says Pawlowski's supporters are cherry-picking cases to fit their argument. Weber points to former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted of similar crimes, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison. That sentence was commuted by President Trump after eight years.

Retired FBI Agent Scott Curtis, who was the lead investigator on Pawlowski's case, says he got what he deserved.

"People like Pawlowski are going to have to be that deterrent, that this is the ramifications of what could happen if you get involved in corrupt activities," said Curtis.

Pawlowski has maintained his innocence. His supporters have not negated his guilt, but rather his sentence.

Former Chairman of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party T.J. Rooney is among Pawlowski's supporters who wrote letters seeking clemency.

"He did it, he should pay," said Rooney. "And he has."

Rooney says Pawlowski is the epitome of the "Trial Penalty."

It's a term used for the difference between the time sentenced for someone who pleads guilty to someone who exercises their right to a trial by their peers.

According to the National Association of Defense Lawyers, "This penalty is now so severe and pervasive that it has virtually eliminated the constitutional right to a trial. To avoid the penalty, accused persons must surrender many other fundamental rights which are essential to a fair justice system."

Weber says in cases with weak, circumstantial evidence, going to trial isn't held against a defendant because it's a close case.

"But when you have beyond a reasonable doubt, tape recordings, cooperating witnesses, documents, photographs, just literally overwhelming and circumstantial evidence that's not holding anything over the person's head," said Weber.

Weber says it's a matter of accountability and accepting responsibility for one's crimes.

Pawlowski's supporters say in addition to asking for clemency, they are also considering a petition to try to expedite his release.

While in prison, Pawlowski has started teaching history and G.E.D. classes. He also trains service dogs. With all that Pawlowski does, prison officials consider him a model prisoner.

And for each activity he participates in, he is given points that reduce the sentence. Pawlowski estimates if he continues on the same path, it's possible with exemplary time served and being accepted into an older inmate program that he could be out in a few years.

As far as presidential clemency goes, presidents have historically granted pardons and sentence commutations. According to the Department of Justice, President Biden has granted 5,869 acts of clemency, most of which involved drug-related offenses.

Before that, President Trump granted 7,498 acts of clemency, President Obama 4,252 and President Bush with 2,223 during their respective terms in office.