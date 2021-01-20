ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Weis Markets said it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations in 55 of its in-store pharmacies in Pennsylvania Thursday.
Weis pharmacy staff will prioritize people 65 and older for COVID-19 immunizations. Some pharmacy locations in the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, and in the Poconos will offer the vaccine:
Easton, 3011 William Penn Highway
Schnecksville, 5020 Route 873
Allentown, 365 South Cedar Crest Blvd.
Reading, 2020 North 13th Street
Kutztown, 15260 Kutztown Road Suite 2
Hamburg, 552 State Street
Hazleton, 100 Weis Lane
Dallas, 2525 Memorial Highway
Nanticoke, 1 Weis Plaza
Mt. Pocono, 3236 Route 940 Suite 116
East Stroudsburg, 695 North Courtland Street
Stroudsburg, 1070 North Ninth Street
Perkasie, 431 Dublin Pike
Conshohocken, 200 West Ridge Pike
Norristown, 25 West Germantown Pike