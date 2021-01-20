COVID-19 vaccines

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Weis Markets said it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations in 55 of its in-store pharmacies in Pennsylvania Thursday.

Weis pharmacy staff will prioritize people 65 and older for COVID-19 immunizations. Some pharmacy locations in the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, and in the Poconos will offer the vaccine:

Easton, 3011 William Penn Highway

Schnecksville, 5020 Route 873

Allentown, 365 South Cedar Crest Blvd.

Reading, 2020 North 13th Street

Kutztown, 15260 Kutztown Road Suite 2

Hamburg, 552 State Street

Hazleton, 100 Weis Lane

Dallas, 2525 Memorial Highway

Nanticoke, 1 Weis Plaza

Mt. Pocono, 3236 Route 940 Suite 116

East Stroudsburg, 695 North Courtland Street

Stroudsburg, 1070 North Ninth Street

Perkasie, 431 Dublin Pike

Conshohocken, 200 West Ridge Pike

Norristown, 25 West Germantown Pike

