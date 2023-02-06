WASHINGTON - A man whose father died after fighting a three-alarm house fire in Schuylkill County in December will be attending President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night.

U.S. Rep. Susan Wild invited Nick Gruber, son of New Tripoli Volunteer Firefighter Marvin Gruber, and Nick’s wife Natalie, to Washington for the speech, according to a news release from Wild's office.

On December 7, 2022, Marvin Gruber and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris died after responding to the fire in West Penn Township.

Marvin Gruber also served as the assistant chief of Northampton Community College’s public safety department, having worked at NCC for over 20 years.

“I am honored to have Nick and Natalie as my guests to the State of the Union,” said Rep. Wild. “It is with deep sadness that we honor the sacrifice of their family, and of the Paris family, and I hope that we can raise awareness of the issues firefighters face so that meaningful legislation and investment can take place to prevent future tragedies.”

The State of the Union Address will take place at 9 p.m. and will be livestreamed on wfmz.com.