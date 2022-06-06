ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Arriving by boat on June 6, 1944, 18-year-old Kenneth Happel of Allentown landed on Omaha Beach in Normandy, France, with only a WWI bolt action rifle.
"He was still in the water. Got a modern-day gun. Got to the beach, picked up a BAR from dead soldiers," his son Scott said.
He spent nearly four years in Europe as part of the Army's 29th Infantry. Scott says that first day never left.
"Probably the worst day of his life. He said it was. It was hard. They didn't know if you were going to live. That's why he never talked about it," Scott said through tears.
Happel died in 2019. Scott says only within the past decade was his dad able to talk about the war. That was only at the persistence of restaurant owner and military historian Mike Sewards.
"I always tell people these are stories you won't read in history books," Sewards said.
Sewards has chronicled the stories of more than 500 WWII veterans for the Veterans History Project in conjunction with the Library of Congress.
Nationwide, fewer than 3,000 D-Day vets are still alive and there's only one, 100-year-old Dick Schermerhorn, in the Lehigh Valley.
"We want to preserve it. We want to hear it from a veteran, not a historian. Someone to honor them and their families and preserve it for future generations," he said.
Stories Scott and many others finally heard in person.
"Just seeing the appreciation of what other people thought of him, the uplifting experience he gave people, you can't put words behind what it means," Scott said.
"You're proud of him?" I asked.
"Oh, yeah. Big time," he said.
We all are.