EASTON, Pa. | A Northampton County man will spend at least 20 years in state prison for bludgeoning his mother to death inside her Lower Saucon Township home last year.
Philip Looby pleaded no-contest Monday to third-degree murder in connection with the death of his 70-year-old mother, Maryanne Looby, at her West Point Drive home in February 2019. Northampton County Judge Michael Koury accepted Looby’s plea and immediately sentenced the 51-year-old to 20 to 40 years in state prison.
In a no-contest plea, the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges that the prosecution had enough evidence to convict him or her at trial. A no-contest plea is treated the same way as a guilty plea for sentencing purposes.
Lower Saucon Township police were dispatched to the victim’s home about 9:30 a.m. Feb. 4, 2019, to conduct a welfare check. Authorities said they had received a phone call that Philip Looby may have killed his mother. During Looby’s preliminary hearing, his former brother-in-law testified that Looby had called him that morning to tell him that he may have killed Maryanne Looby.
On Monday, Deputy District Attorney Jim Augustine told the court that Looby made at least three phone calls that morning indicating that he killed his mother.
When police arrived, Looby answered the door covered in blood and told officers that they weren’t going to like what they saw.
Authorities found Maryanne Looby already dead with stab wounds and blunt force trauma. Investigators said she suffered two non-fatal stab wounds and heavy bruising all over her body. An autopsy revealed that she died from blunt force trauma, possibly from a candlestick holder.
Looby told authorities that he defended himself after his mother attacked him with a utility knife. The prosecution said Maryanne Looby was the only one to sustain any injuries.
Police charged Looby with an open count of homicide, allowing for a plea or verdict to a number of charges ranging from first-degree murder to involuntary manslaughter.