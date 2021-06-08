ALLENTOWN, Pa. | A Montgomery County man is facing sex assault charges after authorities allege he had sex with a woman while she slept in her Allentown home.
Allentown police charged Dante M. Morrone, of North Main Street in Souderton, with rape of an unconscious victim in connection with the alleged early-morning attack in April. Authorities filed charges against Morrone on May 27, and District Judge Rashid Santiago arraigned the 22-year-old Tuesday morning.
Authorities responded to the victim’s home the morning of April 17 to investigate a report that she’d been sexually assaulted by a friend in the middle of the night, according to the criminal complaint filed against Morrone.
The victim told authorities that she’d had a few friends over the previous night for drinks and board games. She told police that she was unconscious on a bed in her basement, when she allegedly felt Morrone laying behind her and pulling her close to him, according to court records.
The victim reported pulling away from Morrone and waking up to realize what was happening. She was later taken to the hospital for a sexual assault exam.
Authorities charged Morrone with single felony counts of rape of an unconscious victim and sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault. He was released on $100,000 unsecured bail ahead of a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for June 29.