BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Restaurants from around our area came together in Bethlehem to put their best soup forward.

The Souper Bowl returned to SteelStacks on Sunday.

The event at the Musikfest Café featured samples from some of the Lehigh Valley's top restaurants, caterers, and culinary students.

There was a diverse menu, including creamy chowders, veggie-heavy broths, and unique flavors.