U. MACUNGIE, Pa. - Police in Upper Macungie Township are updating residents about a loud, shaking 'thud' that was heard on Friday morning.

Police say officers were called to the intersection of Grange Road and Ruppsville Road in the Olde Towne community for reports of a ground-shaking noise.

A report from police says officers did not find anything suspicious or unusual during their investigation.

In addition, officers also spoke with a representative from UGI, who confirmed that there were no reported issues or problems in the area.

Lastly, officers say they contacted the United States Geological Survey, who reported no notable seismic activity in the area.

The source of this thud/vibration is unknown, but residents tell police the 'thud' shook items off the walls inside some homes.

If you have information to share about this incident, call 484-661-5911 or use the anonymous tip/text line at 484-504-9884.