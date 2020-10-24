President Trump is expected to visit the Lehigh Valley Monday morning, according to multiple sources.
Trump will reportedly speak at HoverTech International in Hanover Township, located just north of Lehigh Valley International Airport.
Multiple sources tell WFMZ he was originally planning to speak at the airport, but the airport has crowd limits in place and the crowd was larger than anticipated.
The visit comes as both the Trump and Biden campaigns focus heavily on Pennsylvania leading up to Election Day.
The state's 20 electoral votes could be the deciding factor for who wins the election.