Trump campaign 2020 generic graphic

President Trump is expected to visit the Lehigh Valley Monday morning, according to multiple sources.

Trump will reportedly speak at HoverTech International in Hanover Township, located just north of Lehigh Valley International Airport.

Multiple sources tell WFMZ he was originally planning to speak at the airport, but the airport has crowd limits in place and the crowd was larger than anticipated.

The visit comes as both the Trump and Biden campaigns focus heavily on Pennsylvania leading up to Election Day.

The state's 20 electoral votes could be the deciding factor for who wins the election.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.