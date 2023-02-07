A building that's ready for high-tech work is available in South Bethlehem, to the person with about $7 million.
That is after the price was reduced, according to a real estate ad.
The 119 Technology Drive building covers 48,000 square feet on about 4 acres, just east of the Fahy Bridge and just south of the Lehigh River.
The current tenant is IQE Plc, a U.K.-based maker of semiconductor wafers. In 2020, IQE filed a notice with the State of Pennsylvania that the plant would close by 2024, with 100 jobs lost. 69 News contacted IQE on Tuesday for comment.
The building is leased through December of this year, according to the sale ad placed by commercial real estate firm NAI Summit. The owner is listed on Northampton County records as IQE Properties, a limited liability corporation that bought 119 Technology Drive in 2007 for $3.5 million.
The property has office space, a "clean room" (a space where airborne particles are minimized), about 7,000 square feet of warehouse area and 120 parking spaces. It is close to Routes 378, 22, 309 and I-78, a few miles from Lehigh Valley International Airport and a few blocks from Lehigh University, according to NAI Summit.
Nearby are other high-tech and industrial tenants, such as OraSure Technologies Inc.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
