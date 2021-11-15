BETHLEHEM, Pa. – How high can they go?
South Bethlehem developers are seeking ever-higher buildings to exploit demand for apartments near Lehigh University, ArtsQuest and a blossoming restaurant scene.
That puts Bethlehem's Historic Conservation Commission in a tough spot. While it seeks to guide development toward respecting Southside architectural traditions from the era of 1895 to 1950, the commission is an advisory body. City Council makes final decisions and developers bring millions of dollars to the table and to the city.
During a three-hour-plus meeting Monday night, the commission reviewed four big developments, ranging from six to nine stories high. It delayed ruling on the nine-story building proposed for 317-327 S. New St. until more details are provided, but it gave the other three the go-ahead. The projects may go back before the group for review of facades and other details.
All three may violate the spirit of the SouthSide Historic Conservation District, where buildings of two, three, perhaps four stories are deemed to be in the character of the neighborhood, according to Jeff Long, the city's historic officer.
At the same time, the city's zoning ordinance allows buildings as high as 150 feet. The height of development is a regular source of conflict, with developers citing the higher limit while the commission seeks to preserve the look of South Bethlehem.
"That is the heart of the controversy for us," Gary Lader, chairman of the commission, said after the meeting. Each proposal is decided case by case, and he acknowledged some "gray area" in the process.
A seven-story building proposed by developer Dennis Benner for 117 E. Fourth St., between the Brinker Lofts and the former Holy Infancy School, was viewed favorably by most commissioners.
The 80-foot-high section of the apartment complex is at the center, with lower wings on the sides. That allows the building and its neighbors "to breathe," Benner said.
The vacant Boys & Girls Club on the site will be knocked down. That building has no historic value, according to the commission.
"This is a really beautiful block," said Antonio Fiol-Silva of Philadelphia-based architecture firm SITIO. Placing the tallest part of the building at the center, setback from the street, makes the building less massive, he said.
Benner has already invested millions of dollars in South Bethlehem and noted, "The last thing that I have an interest in doing is screwing it up" by placing a "big blob" of a building near other property he owns.
The 70-apartment building won the commission's approval, with Seth Cornish the sole "no" vote. Lader abstained.
Benner also won the commission's approval for a six-story apartment building with commercial space on the first floor at 24-30 W. Fourth St., though the size of the floor-to-ceiling windows was questioned.
"People like to look out windows," Benner said. He elaborated that in an Easton building he developed, the big windows are an essential feature.
"That's what the market is calling for," he said.
When Kenneth Loush said the commission does not care about the market, Benner replied, "I do care."
Fiol-Silva, who is also the architect for the West Fourth Street proposal, said the development team will go before the commission again with some changes in response to suggestions made Monday.
Residents Kim Carrell-Smith and Bill Scheirer noted that, at six stories, the proposal is an improvement over an earlier version that could have reached nine stories.
The commission also voted in favor of Rocco Ayvazov's six-story plan for 128 E. Third St. Fiol-Silva, again working on the project, said the building has four-, five- and six-story sections, so it is not a monolith.
Cornish said it would be a good project if it were two stories lower. Ayvazov said there are several taller buildings nearby, and that does not include church steeples.
"We look at it as a good fit for the area," Ayvazov said, noting that apartments will add customers for Third Street businesses.
He said at an earlier meeting that a three-story building would not be financially feasible, while Fiol-Silva said then that anything "short of a nuclear power plant" would be better than the vacant store on the site.
Residents chimed in. "The building is too high," Carrell-Smith said, while Scheirer said the plan is "too high, too plain and too repetitive."
A motion to deny a "Certificate of Appropriateness," or COA, for the project was denied. The next vote was to approve the COA, and it passed, 5-2. Craig Evans, Roger Hudak, Loush, Michael Simonson and Charles Patrick voted for the COA, while Lader and Cornish were opposed.
During the meeting, Hudak brought up an issue he has raised earlier: "Who is going to rent all these apartments?"
Afterward, he said "City Council has to be more firm" when approving development.
Cornish, who has voted against approving some large projects, said each development has to be considered case by case with particular attention to its neighborhood.