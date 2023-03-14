BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A corner property in south Bethlehem is up for sale for $3.5 million, but the buildings and space for parking are not the real draw.

The potential sale of 1414 E. Fourth St. is all about the location. At 3.3 acres total, the asking price is $1.06 million per acre. High-density residential use is one of the potential uses.

"Wow, what a redevelopment property" reads an ad from Hanna Commercial Real Estate, which describes the site across from the Wind Creek Casino as a gateway to Bethlehem.

The property is home to an office marked as Szilagyi Fuel. There is also storage space and a nine-unit apartment building, according to the ad.

The appeal of 1414-16 East Fourth is more about what it can be than what it is.

The land is near Interstate 78 and Lehigh University, and adjacent to Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII.

"Plans are available showing the potential of a transition to retail, hotel and high-density resident uses," according to Hanna Commercial Real Estate.

South Bethlehem is becoming a more vertical neighborhood, with tall apartment buildings going up or proposed from New Street to the east.

The latest proposal is Serfass Development's plan for a 240-unit six-story building just to the east of the southern end of the Philip J. Fahy Memorial Bridge, adding to the hundreds of apartments on the way or in the approval process.

Serfass plans to use four acres that is now home to a semiconductor-wafer maker, IQE Plc. That U.K.-based company is moving out.

The Serfass project is just under the Fahy bridge from Riverport, a West Second Street condominium complex in the former Bethlehem Steel Johnson Machinery Building.

The condominium era in the Lehigh Valley did not last long. Recent multi-family building plans lean toward rentals, not owner-occupied dwellings.

At a Bethlehem Planning Commission meeting last week, a Riverport resident objected to the Serfass plan because it would bring in renters, not owners.

There are also incentives available for the East Fourth Street property, according to Hanna Commercial. Among them, LERTA: Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance. That Pennsylvania program can allow the city of Bethlehem, the Bethlehem Area School District and Northampton County to grant a tax break on new construction that declines and then disappears over 10 years.

The goal behind LERTAs is to promote construction now to build the future tax base.