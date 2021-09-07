BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday night passed a resolution to create a tax abatement district to help boost the city's inventory of affordable housing.
The new Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance district will include about 31 acres on lots in South Bethlehem on East First, Second and Third streets and on Evans and Pierce streets.
Developers who opt in to the LERTA must, in return for the tax break, charge only a rent deemed affordable in 10% of units in developments with more than 10 apartments. Their other option is to pay $25,000 per unit into a city fund, which will help people pay for housing.
Bethlehem will use LERTA to add affordable units or collect money from developers. LERTA allows a property tax break on development, which declines from 100% in the first year to 10% in a decade, then expires.
In 2019, council created a LERTA district in the city's north side, which extends from Maple Street on the east and Main Street and Mauch Chunk Road on the west to West Broad Street on the south and along East Laurel to the north.
Having a LERTA program in place is attractive to potential developers because it allows property owners to pay taxes on any improvements to the land in increments over a set period, up to 10 years. LERTA does not affect the current taxes being paid on a property.