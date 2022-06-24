EASTON, Pa. - A convenience store in Easton has added Krispy Krunchy Chicken to its offerings and name.
Now, in addition to serving groceries, drinks, beer, cigarettes and more, Chubby’s of Southside and Krispy Krunchy Chicken is a fast-food eatery specializing in Cajun-style fried chicken, wings, seafood, breakfast and more, owner Raj Patel said.
A deli is also coming soon to the site at 154 W. St. Joseph St., according to Chubby's Facebook page.
Patel said the business has been completely renovated to add a kitchen.
He said he “realized that my customers' needs were not met. I decided … to add food as I have a huge walking customer base and they did not have many food options available in the surrounding area.”
In addition to bone-in chicken, chicken tenders, wings, chicken sandwiches and family meals, the Louisiana-based Krispy Krunchy Chicken menu includes fried fish and honey butter fried shrimp.
There’s also breakfasts of egg, bacon, sausage and cheese sandwiches, empanada and blueberry-flavored biscuits. For lunch, there are also corn dogs, crispitos and jambalaya, and sides include mac-and-cheese, beans and rice, fries and more.
Patel and a partner in 2007 bought the business, which started as Chubby’s in 1979. They changed the name to King Mart, but Patel said it never really caught on and people continued to call the store Chubby’s. In 2017, they changed the name back.
Patel said he bought the partner’s half of the business and worked two years to revamp it.
Customers also can order via Chubby’s website for pickup, and also order delivery via UberEat, DoorDash and Grubhub.