South Side Sale

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Great South Side Sale, put on by Lehigh University this past weekend, has raised more than $25,000.

The money was raised in five hours at the event at Broughal Middle School in Bethlehem.

The items at the sale were donated. 

"We've been collecting at Lehigh from students, faculty, and staff that were unwanted or discarded from the month of May when students were moving off campus," said Carolina Hernandez, Assistant dean/Director of Community Service at Lehigh University, told 69 News last week.

Thousands of customers turned out for the sale, more than 1,000 of whom were standing in line before the 10 a.m. opening.

The next sale is scheduled for June 3, 2023.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you