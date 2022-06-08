BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Great South Side Sale, put on by Lehigh University this past weekend, has raised more than $25,000.
The money was raised in five hours at the event at Broughal Middle School in Bethlehem.
The items at the sale were donated.
"We've been collecting at Lehigh from students, faculty, and staff that were unwanted or discarded from the month of May when students were moving off campus," said Carolina Hernandez, Assistant dean/Director of Community Service at Lehigh University, told 69 News last week.
Thousands of customers turned out for the sale, more than 1,000 of whom were standing in line before the 10 a.m. opening.
The next sale is scheduled for June 3, 2023.