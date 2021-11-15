S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - South Whitehall Township's 2022 budget will be disclosed at Wednesday's board of commissioners meeting.
The 2021 budget did not increase taxes. The current millage rate is 3.32 mills. Of that, 2.85 mills is for township operations and 0.47 mill for South Whitehall's fire fund.
During a recent presentation to the board, an auditor said South Whitehall is financially "in a very healthy position."
Real estate taxes account for most of the township's budget, and amusement-tax receipts on admissions to Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom are expected to bounce back as COVID-19 eases. That revenue line item fell from $1.7 million in 2019, before the pandemic, to about $155,000 in 2020.
Last year's budget set expenses at just under $16 million.
Also at Wednesday's meeting, the Green Advisory Council will discuss safety precautions to be taken if the township sponsors a community garden.
The commissioners will also vote on appointing Tom Harper as zoning officer, and consider two items related to open space.
The board will vote on awarding a $49,985 contract to prepare a park, recreation, open space and trails plan to Barry Isett and Associates. There will also be a discussion on how to mitigate flooding at Covered Bridge Park. The township had set aside $34,500 for a study on flood mitigation.