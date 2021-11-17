SOUT WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – South Whitehall Township has accepted a donation of 27 acres of land on Springhouse Road, a tract that may remain farmland indefinitely.
The township board of commissioners approved the donation at Wednesday's meeting. The donor requested anonymity, according to the board.
Lehigh County property records indicate that the landowner of the property at 1036 Springhouse Road is St. George Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, Allentown. The church's website indicates that Dave Davis is the donor.
"A cash offer has been selected for the Springhouse properties for a total value of $3,450,000 with no due diligence or contingencies," according to the St. George website.
"The offer comes from Mr. Dave Davis who recused himself from this decision," the website states, "and intends to donate it to an entity such as South Whitehall Township to preserve its uses for farming, open space or community."
The $3.45 million payment includes cash, cancellation of mortgages and a charitable donation, according to the St. George site. The parish was founded by Allentown's Syrian community more than 100 years ago.
The total price cited by the church works out to about $128,000 per acre. South Whitehall will pay a nominal $1 for the property, or less than 4 cents per acre.
Board President Christina "Tori" Morgan said the land is near the Parkland School District administration building. The land is farmed now, and may be for years to come.
"A small portion can be for a dog park or perimeter trail," she said.
The donation may also lead to a resolution of flooding that closes Springhouse Road after storms, and if farming on the land ever ceases, the tract may be used for recreation.
The township is pursing a long-term lease with local farmers, Morgan said, adding that the donation is "one of the most exciting things" to happen in South Whitehall in a long time.
Preserving agricultural land in fast-developing townships can be expensive, putting preservation out of reach at market prices.
The board approved the deal unanimously, with Michael Wolk, Diane Kelly, Joseph Setton and Ben Long voting with Morgan.
The commissioners also heard the first reading of the proposed no-tax-increase 2022 budget.