SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The current weather forecast may be more spring-like through next week, rather than feeling like the middle of fall, but South Whitehall Township knows colder weather is coming.
Township commissioners agreed Wednesday to plow and salt Walbert Avenue this winter, even though it is the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's responsibility since it's a state road.
The board of commissioners authorized the township manager to sign a five-year winter services and rate reimbursement schedule with PennDOT to add a notable stretch of Walbert Avenue to its winter plowing and salting schedule. The township already covers portions of Whitehall Avenue, Perma Avenue, and Walnut Street.
Township Operations manager Randy Cope said township trucks often have to plow Walbert Avenue initially in order to access other roadways which are township thoroughfares.
He also commented that Walbert Avenue often results in clogging traffic in the area, because it takes a while for PennDOT trucks to get to it.
Cope also pointed out that no additional township workers will have to be hired for Walbert, because the township has already been managing to incorporate it into its work schedule.
The township will be reimbursed by PennDOT for plowing, based upon the length of a road and also for the amount of salt it spreads.
In addition, the commissioners also passed a coordinating ordinance taking into account any additional streets to be considered snow emergency routes within the township, where the township is responsible for clearing snow and ice on roadways.