SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners approved Randy Cope as interim township manager Wednesday, succeeding Renee Bickel.
Bickel's last day on the job was Aug. 31. Board President Christina "Tori" Morgan said Bickel "has moved on."
Cope is the township's director of operations. While he serves as interim manager, he will receive an extra $1,000 per month.
Commissioner Michael Wolk suggested that Cope provide weekly reports to all board members. He said during his time on the board, he has noticed that "some commissioners get more information than others."
Morgan objected to adding a new responsibility to Cope as he takes on more responsibilities.
The vote for Cope was unanimous, with Diane Kelly, Ben Long, and Joseph Setton joining Morgan and Wolk.
"Thank you, everybody," Cope said.
During a discussion with Wolk and Morgan about providing information, he said he would not object to commissioners asking questions of township staff, but he asked that he be contacted, too.
"Start with me," he said.
Police contract
The board also approved a five-year contract with the township's police union which will pay 3% raises per year. The contract will extend from 2022 through 2026.
Wawa zoning change
By a 3-2 vote, the board approved a zoning change that clears the way for a Wawa with gas pumps on Route 309 at Chapmans Road.
Township ordinance prohibited having gas stations within 1,500 feet of each other — a rule that has stood since 1968, but for which nobody could find a reason. There is an Exxon across the street from the proposed Wawa.
Attorney Erich Schock, representing the landowner, said changing the ordinance will bring South Whitehall into line "with the rest of the civilized world" when it comes to gas stations.
Commissioners Wolk and Kelly objected. Both said Schock could have sought a variance for one property instead of a change that affects the entire township.
"This has served the township well," Kelly said of the distance requirement. "It's about not having gas stations or service stations littering our corridors."
Schock replied that his client had the right to seek a single variance or a zoning amendment, and Schock's professional opinion was that an amendment was the best course.
Extension for The Hamilton Hotel
The board also agreed to provide a six-month extension of its approval for development of "The Hamilton Hotel" project next to the King George Inn at Hamilton Street and Cedar Crest Boulevard.
The project has been delayed by COVID-19 and talks with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, developer Atul Patel said. The plan includes a hotel, pharmacy and bank.
Morgan asked for updates on the long-delayed project every two months.
Ida impact
As the in-person and livestreamed meeting started at 7 p.m., Cope said some township roads were already closed by rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, and he asked residents not to try to drive through flooded roads.
He conceded, "No matter how many times we say it," people will continue to try to at the risk of their lives.