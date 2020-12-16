SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners approved a 2021 budget that keeps taxes unchanged from this year.
The $15.98 million spending plan keeps taxes at 2.85 mills for general purposes and at 0.47 mill for fire service. Commissioners Tori Morgan, Matthew Mobilio, and Joseph Setton voted in favor, while Michael Wolk and Diane Kelly were opposed.
Wolk said with South Whitehall audits from previous years still incomplete, he could not approve a budget. Kelly agreed, while noting that the embezzlement that resulted in a new audit system had nothing to do with current township staff members. A former employee was sentenced to prison in 2015 for stealing from South Whitehall.
"The audits are irrelevant in the budget process," Township Manager Renee Bickel said. "This is a zero-based budget that occurs every year."
"The outstanding audits give me pause because of a lack of confidence in the prior year balance sheets," Wolk said.
Mobilio said citing the audits as a reason to vote against the budget was "irresponsible, negligent, embarrassing."
The meeting lasted three hours and 12 minutes as various issues, including the approval of minutes of past sessions, were debated.
Mobilio's proposal to use $115,000 from the township's reserve fund for COVID-19 relief grants to small businesses moved forward. Solicitor Joseph Zator will prepare an ordinance for board review.
Debate over the potential fund occupied more than an hour of the meeting. Mobilio, Morgan, and Setton were in favor of proceeding toward a vote next month, while Wolk and Kelly voted against it.
Township resident David Fritz said taxpayer money should be spent on roads, sewers, and public services — not given to businesses. He also questioned the usefulness of the grants, which Mobilio said would be $3,500 per business, at most.
"Those businesses getting a couple thousand dollars isn't going to take them real far," Fritz said.
Wolk and Kelly both said they want to support South Whitehall businesses but questioned using the reserve fund for grants. Kelly said the township may need money next year if the pandemic cuts into revenue.
If the plan is approved by the board in January, the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce will administer it.
The board also battled over personnel appointments. Wolk and Kelly questioned the appointment of Laura Harrier as primary building code officer, saying her expertise as zoning officer will be needed as the township writes a new comprehensive plan. Bickel said Harrier would still be involved in zoning issues.
Morgan, president of the board, said Wolk and Kelly were intruding into management issues that should be left to Bickel.
"We are legislators, not administrators," Morgan said. "We are losing sight of our responsibility as commissioners."
Mobilio said it was inappropriate to view staff members as "interchangeable widgets."
"As a commissioner, I have an accountability for the growth of the township and the future land development of the township," Wolk said, defending his right to ask questions about personnel moves.
The board ultimately approved the promotion of Harrier and of Aaron Silverstein, the new zoning officer.
As the meeting hit the three-hour mark, Bickel said George Kinney of the community development department will be leaving for a new opportunity. Kinney will be moving to Florida.