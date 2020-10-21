SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The South Whitehall Township Board of Supervisors Wednesday approved almost $72,000 in improvements at two of its fire stations.
The board approved spending $36,700 to renovate two bathrooms at the Greenawalds Fire and Rescue Fire Dept. engine house located on Focht Avenue, in addition to installing a new shower at the facility.
South Whitehall Fire Commissioner Chris Kiskeravage, who spoke on behalf of the fire departments seeking improvements to their headquarters, said the new Greenawalds shower would enable firefighters to better decontaminate themselves after they respond to calls, especially in light of the ongoing pandemic.
RW and Sons Construction, Inc. of Northampton has been selected to undertake the improvements, Kiskeravage said.
The Woodlawn Fire Dept. station on Whitehall Avenue is slated to receive a new access control system monitoring the security of the firehouse and an upgrade to the building's fire alarm to be installed by Bosch. The installations will cost a total of $34,988.
Commissioner Diane Kelly offered her congratulations on the fire company's recent 100th anniversary recognizing the first meeting held a century ago to formulate the department.