SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners on Wednesday night approved a tentative four-year labor agreement with the township's 29 public works department employees.
Township Manager Renee Bickel summarized the contract, which includes wage increases of 2% this year, 2% next year and 2.5% in 2023 and 2024; an increase from $30 to $35 in standby pay; and modified work hours during storms. Health care premiums remain the same.
The board's action authorized Bickel and board President Christina "Tori" Morgan to execute the tentative agreement and take steps to implement it.
Represented by Teamsters Local 773, the public works employees, who went on strike in early February and returned to work this week, approved the agreement on Monday. The previous labor agreement expired Dec. 31, 2020.
While the board voted unanimously to approve the agreement, a lengthy discussion about the negotiations process preceded the vote.
Commissioner Mike Wolk said he was frustrated that commissioners were not allowed to provide input about such areas as wage increases, scope of worker responsibilities, schedules and employee satisfaction. Elected officials should be able to be part of the process, he said, adding that he wanted only to listen and understand as someone who has accountability to vote on the agreement.
He noted that concerns about the negotiations process should not diminish the work of the negotiating team.
Similarly, Diane Kelly, board vice president, expressed concern that the board had no communication or involvement in the negotiating process.
Commissioner Matthew Mobilio said some on the board wanted to be involved only in the minutiae of the process. He said the township had an experienced, qualified negotiating team and noted that the five commissioners, whom he said lack experience in labor agreements, had no business being part of the negotiations.
For his part, Commissioner Joe Setton felt the board was adequately informed during negotiations. While he said he may not have known every little detail during negotiations, "it's the end result that matters."
"We have no choice but to agree to disagree" in regard to the process, added Morgan, who said she believed that the negotiations were followed to "the letter of the law" and that the board was very informed. She said that at no point did she feel left out of the loop.
Morgan also said she was appreciative that the public works employees are back to work and have an agreement that benefits them and the township as a whole.
In other business, at the outset of the meeting, Wolk made a motion to reactivate the function that displays names in GoToMeeting, the platform used by the board for its virtual meetings. The function was turned off at the board's Feb. 17 meeting after disruptive screen names appeared.
His motion, supported by Kelly, was defeated 3-2, as Morgan noted that the intention of the virtual meeting platform is to provide as close as an experience as possible to in-person meetings. At public meetings, the board knows only the identity of people who announce themselves, she said.
The board's next virtual meeting is March 17 at 7 p.m.