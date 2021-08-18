SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – South Whitehall Township has authorized an insurance company to settle litigation over the death of Joseph Santos, who was shot to death in 2018 after ignoring a police officer's orders near Dorney Park.
The board of commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved 5-0 a resolution for QBE Specialty Insurance to settle what was described as the "Valenzuela litigation." Juliana Valenzuela was engaged to Santos at the time of his death.
The resolution was not on the board's published agenda. The commissioners met before the meeting in a private session to discuss litigation. After the vote, the township answered a question about the identity of the insurer but provided no other details.
Santos, 44, was unarmed when he was shot after a caller reported a man jumping on cars near Dorney Park. Santos approached a police car, backed away, and then walked toward then-officer Jonathan Roselle, who fired five shots.
Roselle was found not guilty of voluntary manslaughter in 2020. He is no longer with the South Whitehall police department.
The estate of Santos filed a federal lawsuit against South Whitehall Township and Roselle almost four weeks ago, at the end of July. Among other claims, the suit said the township police department and the township itself provided no or inadequate training to Roselle about the appropriate use of force, specifically deadly force, to employ in given circumstances.
The estate is also suing Roselle himself, alleging that he used excessive force during the incident, and that Santos did not pose any threat of death or serious bodily injury to the officer or anyone else.