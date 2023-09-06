S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners Wednesday approved awarding its residential, municipal solid waste collection disposal and recycling contract to low bidder JP Mascaro & Sons.
The five-year plan from JP Mascaro calls for a $158.63 quarterly payment and a $634.52 annual figure to be paid by residents.
The company's $4.15 million projected rate for 2024 is a 62.5% increase over the roughly $2.5 million South Whitehall is paying for 2023.
According to Commissioner Jacob Roth, the increase was due to "larger issues at play." He also said that the township must hold the company to its contract and address any issues promptly.
"(Waste) must be collected on time and in a clean manner," Roth said. "With what residents are paying, they deserve nothing but the best."
At a meeting held Aug. 21, where each bidder presented their bid to the commissioners, Sam Augustine, a JP Mascaro sales representative, told commissioners that "unprecedented" increases have "skyrocketed" over the last five years.
"This era of rising costs is not stopping," Augustine said at the August meeting.
In justifying the increases, a letter by Patrick Mascaro to township manager Thomas Petrucci said the waste removal industry "has been significantly altered" and will "continue to be challenged in the future." The "alterations" involved "the pandemic, war, runaway inflation, labor shortages and supply chain issues."
To complicate matters, Mascaro said "continuous changes in regulatory requirements for disposal facilities" related to gas management, leachate disposal and more stringent nuisance requirements imposed on noise, odor, dust and litter, "since no one is interested in having a disposal facility in their backyard."
According to Petrucci, a discount for low-income seniors will be implemented for residents aged 65 and older whose income falls under certain levels, similar to the state's low-income prescription plan for seniors known as PACE.
In the lead-up to this decision, the commissioners also considered bids from Waste Management Inc. and Whitetail Disposal Inc.
Waste Management Inc. offered a three-year agreement covering solid waste collection, recyclables, bulk items, and yard waste collection utilizing existing schedules, routes and terms. The value of the services is $12.5 million, roughly $200,000 less than the next bidder, JP Mascaro & Sons, at nearly $12.7 million.
The second option involved two companies with the same terms but over five years. Under this scenario, JP Mascaro was the low bidder at about $21.6 million, with Waste Management offering a roughly $22.4 million bid.
The third bidder — Whitetail Disposal Inc. — did not produce a low bid in the three- or five-year periods.
Waste Management's 2024 rate of more than $3.9 million is a 53.6% hike. The three-year Waste Management contract for individual payers translates to a $152.56 quarterly payment and $610.24 annual.
While discussing Wednesday, the commissioners also spoke to educating residents about reducing their waste and suggested bringing in a third-party consultant to help create sustainable plans.
"At the end of the contract, we'll… be able to be policy innovators on this project and implement changes for the benefit of our residents, not only to reduce waste but to potentially reduce costs for them," Commissioner Roth said.
Several residents spoke up about the costs and increase but also expressed concerns about the company equipment and customer service concerns.
Commissioner Monica Hodges thanked residents for their comments, noting that "we are only as good as what our residents are telling us."
Request for new police vehicles
In other news, after much debate, the township commissioners denied a request to approve a purchase of four Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs for the police department. They cited the need for more information and requested a meeting where they could discuss the issues further.
Police Chief Glen Dorney said the fleet's older vehicles present safety and reliability issues, citing an incident where officers experienced a breakdown on the way to a training exercise.
The Tahoe, he said, offers better reliability and more room than the department's current Ford Explorers.
"Officers have a menagerie of equipment and no good place to fit the equipment," Dorney said, noting that officers are in their cars for 12 hours a day.
"(They are) crammed in their vehicles. It is incumbent upon myself to give them the best working conditions possible," the police chief added.
The cost of the vehicles would come out of the police capital account, which has $258,871.76. The department also received a Northampton & Lehigh Local Share Account grant for $41,967 to purchase the police vehicles. The total funds amount to roughly $300,838. After the Tahoe purchases, $22,537.82 would be remaining in the account, the request stated.
Commission President Diane Kelly said she wanted to approach the department's fleet "in a more comprehensive way and look for improvements, not just what we've always done."
Moment of silence
Lastly, at the meeting's beginning, a moment of silence was held for former South Whitehall Township employees who recently died.
They included former Chief of Police Donald K. MacConnell, who died on Aug. 18; former South Whitehall Township Officer Scott Allen Smith, who died on Aug. 16; and former Director of Lehigh County Emergency Management John Kalynych, who died on Sunday, Aug. 27.