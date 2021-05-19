SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – South Whitehall Township picked Ben Long to fill the vacancy on the board of commissioners created by the resignation of Matthew Mobilio.
Mobilio quit last month, citing frustration with "obstructionism" on the board. After the remaining four commissioners deadlocked 2-2 on multiple candidates at their last meeting, the selection fell to the township's vacancy board, which picked Long on Wednesday. Long, a former Republican candidate for state legislature, will serve through Jan. 3, 2022.
The little-known vacancy board consists of the four commissioners and Chairwoman Keisha Champagnie. Champagnie, an appointed member, held the tiebreaker and was briefly the most powerful person in South Whitehall government: Her one vote would determine the majority on the board for the rest of this year.
Her vote in favor of Long carried the day for Joseph Setton and President Christina "Tori" Morgan. Michael Wolk and Diane Kelly, both Republicans, favored Lee Solt, an alternate member of the zoning board.
Setton, a Democrat, and Morgan, a Republican, often vote together, and before Mobilio quit, he sided with them against Kelly and Wolk.
Long joins a board split not by politics, but by concerns about development. Township residents have organized to fight construction, particularly since the 2019 approval of the Ridge Farm development off Cedar Crest Boulevard.
Morgan is the last commissioner left from the board that approved the project.
Long will serve for seven months and there will be an election this fall to fill the final two years of the Mobilio term. There will be three, not the expected two, commissioner seats at stake in November.
Mobilio's resignation came too late to add the vacancy to the primary ballot. Lehigh County's Republican and Democratic parties will pick candidates for the final two years of his term.
The primary election Tuesday knocked Morgan out, as she finished behind Monica Hodges and David Kennedy in the Republican race for two nominations. Incumbent Setton and Thomas Johns will be on the Democratic side.
Morgan congratulated the four winners Wednesday.
Upcoming meetings
Township Manager Renee Bickel said public in-person commissioner meetings will be held starting June 2 at the now renovated South Whitehall campus at 4444 Walbert Ave. The township plans to continue livestreaming meetings but the equipment has not been tested yet at the new public room and might not be available for June 2.
Resident David Burke asked if the township will make arrangements for a crowd of perhaps 150 people at a June 28 meeting to review development for the former ParkView Inn. If that many people are not permitted to gather in the municipal building under COVID-19 guidelines, he suggested the meeting be held at a school.
The planning commission will meet Thursday to review a proposal for 10 acres at 1215 Hausman Drive. A barn would be demolished in favor of a 91,000-square-foot "flex" building with 91 parking spaces, five oversize parking spaces and a truck court. The property owner is Lee Butz.
The commissioners' meeting Wednesday ended after 100 minutes, much shorter than some recent meetings that have passed the three- and four-hour marks.