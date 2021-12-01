SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – South Whitehall Township Commissioner Michael Wolk asked Wednesday that the proposed 2022 budget be reviewed to find cuts in expenses, but his motion to close a spending gap of about $173,000 failed.
The budget projects a general fund deficit of a little more than 1% on total spending of $16.55 million. The township has cash available to cover the potential shortfall.
"Continual annual general fund deficits will ultimately create the need to raise South Whitehall Township taxes," Wolk said.
His motion to review the 2022 spending plan failed as neither Diane Kelly or President Christina "Tori" Morgan supported it. Joseph Setton and Ben Long were absent.
Finance Director Scott Boehret's budget holds taxes at 3.32 mills, including 0.47 mill for fire protection.
"Staff did go back and reduce expenses as much as they could," Morgan said. "I do not think we are in a position where we can cut any more expenses without threatening services."
The bulk of spending is for administration and police.
Kelly asked if Wolk had a specific budget line item in mind for reduction; he said he did not.
"I look to the staff, who knows the budget," Wolk said. "The deficit should be zero."
The board will vote on the budget before the end of 2021.
The commissioners also approved a minor adjustment to a donation of 27 acres of farmland at 1036 Springhouse Road. The donors are now listed as David T. and Joanne S. Davis.
The donors will pay St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church of Allentown $3.45 million for the land, according to the church's website, and give it to the township. Morgan said at a previous meeting that the acreage might remain farmland indefinitely.
Wednesday's meeting was the second to last for Morgan, who will leave the board at the end of this year. Setton and Long will also be leaving.
Paul Dickinson, a former township police officer, thanked Morgan for her 14 years of service as a commissioner, and he asked the next board to "remember that you have a good township, you have good employees."
The short-handed board wrapped up the meeting in less than an hour, a brief session for South Whitehall. Some meetings have exceeded three hours. Wednesday's 52-minute gathering took just a fifth as much time as a four-hour, 22-minute session earlier this year.