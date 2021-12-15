SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – South Whitehall Board of Commissioners President Christina "Tori" Morgan presided over her last meeting Wednesday, as colleagues Joe Setton and Ben Long also cast their final votes.
"I have always made decisions which I believe have been in the best interests of my community," Morgan said, even though those decisions were not always popular.
She cited the expansion of the Jordan Greenway, renovation of the South Whitehall campus on Walbert Avenue and the accreditation of the police department as successes of her 14 years.
She thanked the staff, including former township manager Renee Bickel.
"They are the glue that holds South Whitehall Township together," Morgan said.
She wished the next board well and said she will remain an advocate for the township.
"Be positive," Morgan gave as her parting advice. "Be a part of something that makes a difference, and always, always, be a good listener."
Morgan lost in the spring Republican primary, while Setton, a Democrat, lost in November as a slate of candidates who said they will scrutinize development prevailed.
The 2019 approval of the Ridge Farm development was a catalyst for opposition. Morgan is the only board member left from that vote. Long, a Republican, was appointed earlier this year after Matthew Mobilio quit in frustration over "obstructionism."
Setton was appointed to fill a vacancy in 2019. He reflected upon a couple years marked, at times, by division on the board.
"During my time as a commissioner, I have made many friends, and unfortunately, some enemies," Setton said. Regardless of differences, he said, "I do believe it is good and healthy to share different opinions."
He added that he will not miss long meetings. Township meetings have topped the three-hour mark multiple times, and one went past four hours.
Long announced to applause that he recently found out he is going to be a father. He wished the board that will take office in January well and said that "decisions made will soon be forgotten," but the way people treat each other is more important and more memorable.
Long also said he and Setton became friends during their service together, despite their different political affiliations.
Among those wishing the departing three well were David Kennedy and Monica Hodges, who will take office in January.
Commissioner Michael Wolk and Morgan have sparred verbally over the past two years, including Wednesday, but that was put aside at the end.
"Congratulations to you, Tori, for your successful career," he said, and then thanked Setton and Long for stepping up when the board needed members.
Commissioner Diane Kelly thanked her colleagues, and told Morgan, "We're a better community for you serve with us."
Interim township Manager Randy Cope thanked Morgan on behalf of the staff, and Shawn Millan, representing state Sen. Pat Browne (R-Allentown), gave the outgoing president a proclamation and expressed the senator's regards to Setton and Long.
The board approved the no-tax-increase 2022 budget and tax rate of 3.32 mills, with Wolk dissenting over a $173,000 shortfall in the general fund.
"We should not have a 2022 general fund deficit," he said.
Wolk has asked earlier that the gap be closed because deficits will in time lead to a tax increase.
"On principal, I cannot approve the 2022 budget," he said.
"This budget certainly is not perfect, but we're in pretty good shape as we head into 2022," Kelly said.
Morgan, Setton, Long and Kelly voted for the budget, versus Wolk's dissent.
Finance Director Scott Boehret introduced Tricia Dickert, formerly employed by the City of Allentown, as assistance finance director.
The next board meeting will be Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at the 4444 Walbert Ave. campus.